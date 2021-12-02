Coronavirus today. Usa, towards obligation of masks on planes and trains until March
The alert for Omicron and the debate on the mandatory vaccination continues
-
Popoli (Aifa), children’s vaccine effective without serious events
“The data we have on the Covid vaccine for children is sufficient for this pediatric extension. We have a study done on 3000 children, with a reduced dose, that is 1/3 of the dose: the vaccine remains effective and without worrying adverse events, only local reactions, a little fever and headache. For now there are no myocarditis “. This was said by Patrizia Popoli, president of the technical-scientific commission of Aifa on Radio too. “Covid in children is not always mild, for example there is multisystem inflammatory syndrome and this can be serious. Six out of 1000 children end up in hospital. There is a risk “.
-
Trotta (Aifa), vaccine data for children are not few, 91% effective
The data we have on the anti Covid vaccine in the 5-11 age group “are not few”. “The pivotal study that led to the new indication included over 3,000 vaccinated children and the data showed high efficacy levels of around 91%.” To these data are added “those included in the US pharmacovigilance database, where we left on 29 October and over 3 million children were vaccinated. Here too, although the follow-up is not very long, no particular safety problems are highlighted “. Thus Maria Paola Trotta, coordinator of the Aifa crisis unit dedicated to Covid, on Radio 24.
-
Ricciardi, ‘wise choice, a must-have outdoor mask’
The return to different cities of the mandatory outdoor mask “is a wise choice”. Thus Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and professor of Hygiene, guest of ‘Buongiorno’ on SkyTg24 “We saw what it is success with the Delta variant and also with the Omicron, but we wait two weeks to be sure, is that the infection occurs indoors but also outdoors if the safety measures are not respected. Since there are gathering scenes close to Christmas in the centers, it is very wise to wear a mask even outdoors ”, added Ricciardi.