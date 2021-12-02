Coronavirus today. Usa, towards obligation of masks on planes and trains until March

9:09

Popoli (Aifa), children’s vaccine effective without serious events

“The data we have on the Covid vaccine for children is sufficient for this pediatric extension. We have a study done on 3000 children, with a reduced dose, that is 1/3 of the dose: the vaccine remains effective and without worrying adverse events, only local reactions, a little fever and headache. For now there are no myocarditis “. This was said by Patrizia Popoli, president of the technical-scientific commission of Aifa on Radio too. “Covid in children is not always mild, for example there is multisystem inflammatory syndrome and this can be serious. Six out of 1000 children end up in hospital. There is a risk “.