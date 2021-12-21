Coronavirus today. Use, Omicron variant in over 70% of new cases
Work on the maneuver in the Senate was still on stand-by until late in the evening, where the convening of the Budget Committee continued to postpone. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden tested negative for the Covid test after confirming the positivity of a member of his staff.
In Ukraine 6,029 new cases and 346 deaths in 24 hours
In Ukraine during the last day, 6,029 new cases of COVID-19 and 346 deaths caused by the disease: the Ministry of Health reported by the agency Ukrinform. According to official data, 3,616,716 cases of Covid have been ascertained in the country, including 93,608 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
New Zealand postpones the reopening of borders
There New Zeland has postponed the expected reopening of borders by about 1 month to try to prevent the spread in the country of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus : the Guardian reports it. “Waiting until the end of February will increase New Zealand’s overall protection and slow down the eventual spread of Omicron,” said Covid Fighting Minister Chris Hipkins. “There is no doubt that this is disappointing and will upset many vacation plans, but it is important to clearly define these measures today so that (people) can have time to evaluate their plans,” he added.
Hipkins also announced that the government has agreed on a number of other precautionary measures, including reducing the interval between the second dose of the Covid vaccine and the booster dose from 6 to 4 months as well as increasing the quarantine period for travelers returning to the country for seven to 10 days. The Ministry of Health then announced that 33 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, of which 28 transmitted locally and five detected in people from abroad.
Germany: GfK, consumer confidence falls to -6.8 in January from -1.8
German consumer confidence collapsed in January, due to the surge in prices and the health situation, according to the index GfK published on 21 December: the institute expects it to drop to -6.8 points in January from -1.8 in December. This is the lowest level since last June. The high rates of infections due to the fourth wave of Coronavirus and the significant increase in prices, ”comments Rolf Burkl, an expert at the institute.