Coronavirus today. Use, Omicron variant in over 70% of new cases

8:30

New Zealand postpones the reopening of borders





There New Zeland has postponed the expected reopening of borders by about 1 month to try to prevent the spread in the country of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus : the Guardian reports it. “Waiting until the end of February will increase New Zealand’s overall protection and slow down the eventual spread of Omicron,” said Covid Fighting Minister Chris Hipkins. “There is no doubt that this is disappointing and will upset many vacation plans, but it is important to clearly define these measures today so that (people) can have time to evaluate their plans,” he added.

Hipkins also announced that the government has agreed on a number of other precautionary measures, including reducing the interval between the second dose of the Covid vaccine and the booster dose from 6 to 4 months as well as increasing the quarantine period for travelers returning to the country for seven to 10 days. The Ministry of Health then announced that 33 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, of which 28 transmitted locally and five detected in people from abroad.