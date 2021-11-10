Coronavirus today. Vaccines, Speranza proposes a third dose obligation for healthcare professionals

18:58

Third dose, Medical Order: “It must be done, obligation and political choice”

“Many vaccinations we do today, such as that for hepatitis B, already require a third dose, it is not new in terms of vaccination strategy”. The obligation for health professionals extended to the anti-Covid recall “is a problem of the Government and Parliament, I believe it is a choice of the minister and the Executive. As far as we are concerned, we can share Minister Speranza’s concern, with the infections returning to rise, that there is a further burden of the National Health Service. We believe it is right that all operators are ready to face a possible fourth wave. All health professionals should get vaccinated, because they must be ready to lend a hand “. The president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, thus comments on the possibility that an extension of the vaccination obligation also to the third dose for health professionals is evaluated.

Question that would have been posed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, today during the control room. “The infections are rising, we believe it is right that all operators allow us to face a possible fourth wave, both for people with Covid and for non-Covid patients who, we see it today, have suffered a lot from the difficulty of the NHS to guarantee all performances. We would like all health professionals, and doctors in particular, to be able to respond to the needs of Covid and non-Covid patients. As we have seen, we have also had an increase in mortality from other diseases “that have nothing to do with the virus.