Coronavirus today. Vienna, sold out for vaccinations for children aged 5-11

Chrysants, Christmas? “I think it will be freer, my optimism from the English data”

Next Christmas “will be freer. My optimism comes from looking at what is happening in the UK, where they have vaccinated less than us, around 75% of the population, but they do not apply the measures and containment that we do here. There is no ban on gathering and no obligation to use the mask indoors, and a balance has been established set at 40 thousand cases and 150 deaths per day. In Italy, in addition to a higher vaccination coverage, we have measures such as the obligation to wear a mask indoors and the Green pass. In Italy, I think that a lower balance will be reached, probably around 15-20 thousand cases, and an acceptable number of deaths and no higher than that which could cause severe influence “. Andrea Crisanti, full professor of Microbiology at the University of Padua, said on ‘Buongiorno’ on Sky Tg24. “If we abandon the measures in place we end up like the UK and there we enter another debate,” he added.