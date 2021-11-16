Coronavirus today. Vienna, sold out for vaccinations for children aged 5-11
The growth of cases in the so-called fourth wave is worrying. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declares that he “cannot rule out” a new lockdown, even if at the moment there are no elements to implement restrictions.
-
GB: unemployment in the third quarter falls to 4.3%
Unemployment in Great Britain in the third quarter fell to 4.3% according to data from the statistics office Ons with a decrease of 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, April-June. However, the figure is still higher than the pre-Covid levels. The employment rate is indicated at 75.4% with an increase of 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous quarter but still 1.1 percentage points lower than the last quarter before the outbreak of the pandemic.
-
Fedriga, “Friuli almost in yellow, but vaccinated do not pay the closing price”
“We are very close. I believe it is imminent by looking at the data. In these days or within a week we will be in the yellow zone. I hope I don’t get to the orange zone. With yellow the restrictions are limited such as the use of the mask outside and in four at the table in the restaurant. If we slide towards orange it changes a lot. The restrictions cannot be borne by the vaccinated, it would be excessive to make the situation weigh on those who have taken two or even three doses while protecting themselves and the community “. Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Region, tells the newspaper that the vaccinated should not pay the price of the closures
-
Chrysants, Christmas? “I think it will be freer, my optimism from the English data”
Next Christmas “will be freer. My optimism comes from looking at what is happening in the UK, where they have vaccinated less than us, around 75% of the population, but they do not apply the measures and containment that we do here. There is no ban on gathering and no obligation to use the mask indoors, and a balance has been established set at 40 thousand cases and 150 deaths per day. In Italy, in addition to a higher vaccination coverage, we have measures such as the obligation to wear a mask indoors and the Green pass. In Italy, I think that a lower balance will be reached, probably around 15-20 thousand cases, and an acceptable number of deaths and no higher than that which could cause severe influence “. Andrea Crisanti, full professor of Microbiology at the University of Padua, said on ‘Buongiorno’ on Sky Tg24. “If we abandon the measures in place we end up like the UK and there we enter another debate,” he added.