Coronavirus today. WHO: Omicron seems less serious but causes hospitalizations and kills

18:51

School, CGIL: enough half measures, take action for education and safety rights

“There are still many doubts about the real effectiveness of the Government’s measures in contrasting the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of school management. We had already said it last summer: it would have been fundamental not to be caught unprepared by new variants and therefore not to eliminate precautionary measures starting from the distancing and splitting of classes “. This was stated by the deputy secretary general of the CGIL, Gianna Fracassi, and the general secretary of the Flc CGIL, Francesco Sinopoli.

“From the official press releases of the Government we note – continue the two union leaders – that the procedures indicated are based on the timeliness and effectiveness of the tracing that, in this difficult moment, the Local Health Authorities are no longer able to ensure”. For Fracassi and Sinopoli, “the worsening of this situation risks making the surveillance with testing in primary school ineffective, among other things already foreseen since last summer and never implemented. For secondary school, self-monitoring of up to two positive cases, with the differentiation of treatment between vaccinated and unvaccinated pupils, is not acceptable, as well as not feasible as schools do not have the data relating to pupils. vaccinated, and would also make teaching management even more complex “.

“It is not clear – affirm the deputy secretary general of the CGIL and the general secretary of the Flc CGIL – the choice that differentiates, based on the number of infected, any access to remote digital teaching. The question is simple: what is the scientific basis that indicates waiting for two or three infected before intervening to protect the other pupils and staff? “. According to the two union leaders, “it is a priority to prevent contagion, which will also increase for school staff, and therefore to proceed with tampons and vaccination even using remote teaching for this purpose. Make the Ffp2 masks available to all staff and students. A campaign that provides for the possibility of getting vaccinated at school with the activation of a dedicated health facility “.

“Instead, we risk finding ourselves, once again, in a situation in which all the difficulties of managing the increase in infections will fall on the schools. All this due to lack of choices in terms of additional staff, spaces, adequate structures and the insufficiency of personnel who can promptly take care of the tracking. Enough of half measures or ideological stumbling blocks, now it is necessary to act with pragmatism so that – Fracassi and Sinopoli conclude – the right to education and the safety and health of everyone is guaranteed ”.