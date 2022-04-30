Coronavirus Tuscany April 30: 2,921 cases, about 20 thousand swabs – Chronicle

Florence, April 30, 2022 – Sono 2,921 the cases of coronavirus registered in Tuscany in the last 24 hours. The count of the new infections was announced on the morning of Saturday 30 April. Coronavirus continues to circulate among people and there are several people at home struggling with the virus.

Masks, what changes from May 1st

The vaccines have had an important role in curbing the disease, especially by avoiding complications. But the omicron variant still forces a fair number of Tuscans to bed. Struggling with flu-like symptoms: cough, fever, cold. The trend of the curve of the new cases tends downwards, but it is a slow descent, which in recent days has also seen a slight recovery upwards.

There are 306,128 total cases to date a Florence (788 more than yesterday), 75,697 a Lawn (156 more), 88.288 a Pistoia (220 more), 53.731 a Mass (123 more), 115,240 a Lucca (283 more), 125,619 a Pisa (364 more), 97,033 a Livorno (328 more), 100,586 ad Arezzo (254 more), 76,489 a Siena (220 more), 58,185 a Grosseto (185 more).

The hospitalized are 641 (14 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 more).

The average age of the 2,921 new positives today is about 46 years old (15% are under the age of 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 29% between 40 and 59, 24% between 60 and 79, 11% are 80 or older).

Today there are 8 new deaths: 7 men and one woman with an average age 78.3 years. With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena.

Today’s cases have emerged on a total of 20,754 tests, of which 3201 molecular swabs and 17,553 rapid rests.

In the meantime, she was isolated at the Monza hospital Omicron 4, a sub-variant now being studied by the World Health Organization. We try to understand if and how this sub-variant could have an impact on the population. But we are in fact still at the beginning. Until now Omicron 4 had never been isolated in Italy.

«The trend of Covid-19 infections is substantially stable. Cases are in sharp decline in the age group 0-9 years, while they are growing in the 70-79 age group and among the over-80s. In addition, reinfections are in slight and continuous growth due to the Omicron variant ». This was stated by the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, commenting on the weekly monitoring data on Covid-19. “At the regional level, in the last 7 days – he underlines – we see a fluctuating situation with some Regions in slight decrease and others in slight growth”.