Coronavirus Tuscany today: 3620 cases and 12 deaths, the bulletin of May 3

Florence, 3 May 2022 – There are 3620 new cases of coronavirus register in Tuscany in the last 24 hours and announced on the morning of Tuesday 3 May. There contagion curve it continues to descend, albeit very slowly and with some stops, or with some small rises that have occurred in recent days.

The big picture

In Tuscany there are 1,104,325 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3.620 more than yesterday (537 confirmed by molecular swab and 3,083 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. THE healed they grow by 0.3% and reach 1,046,841 (94.8% of total cases). Today 2,853 were executed tampons molecular and 19,011 rapid antigenic swabs, of which 16.6% were positive. On the other hand, 4,810 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular buffer, excluding the control swabs), of which 75.3% were positive. The currently positive they are 47,605 today, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. THE hospitalized are 616 (19 less than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 less). Today 12 new ones are registered deaths: 6 men and 6 women with an average age of 87.

Masks, what you need to know

Rules from May 1st

There Tuscany, like the rest of Italy, has entered a new dimension in the fight against the virus. Overcoming the obligation to wear masks in some public places is an important step in living with the virus. A contagion that is therefore under control but still requires attention. Over three thousand cases in one day in the whole Region a considerable number remain, although hospitalizations drop and most of the positives manage to overcome the covid at home, with some flu symptoms and little more.

Swabs

21,864 tests were processed on May 3. There are 2853 molecular swabs and 19,011 quick swabs.

The data

All the provinces are well under a thousand cases. Even that of Florence, which records 883 infections. On the day of Monday 2 May the cases had been under a thousand in the whole region: they amounted to 730 positive, due to Sunday, the day in which fewer tampons are processed. We see today’s data city by city: followed by the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (537 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,083 by rapid antigenic test). There are 307,840 total cases to date a Florence (883 more than yesterday), 76,093 a Lawn (227 more), 88,808 a Pistoia (272 more), 54,096 a Mass (200 more), 115,894 a Lucca (317 more), 126,504 BC Pisa (477 more), 97,698 BC Livorno (356 more), 101,170 ad Arezzo (345 more), 77,071 a Siena (317 more), 58.596 a Grosseto (226 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

Positive rate

The new positive rate is 16.56% (75.3% on the first diagnoses). The rate on first diagnoses is now almost constantly above 70%.

In isolation

Overall, 46,989 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (91 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%).

The hospitalizations

The hospitalized people in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today there are a total of 616 (19 less than yesterday, less 3%), 22 in intensive care (1 less than yesterday, minus 4.3%).

The healings

The people altogether heal there are 1,046,841 (3,536 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,046,841 (3,536 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

The deaths

Today they register 12 new deaths: 6 men and 6 women with an average age of 87. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 8 in Florence, 4 in Pisa.