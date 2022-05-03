Coronavirus Tuscany today: 3620 cases, bulletin of May 3 – Chronicle

Florence, 3 May 2022 – There are 3620 new cases of coronavirus register in Tuscany in the last 24 hours and announced on the morning of Tuesday 3 May. There contagion curve it continues to descend, albeit very slowly and with some stops, or with some small rises that have occurred in recent days.

There Tuscany, like the rest of Italy, has entered a new dimension in the fight against the virus. Overcoming the obligation to wear masks in some public places is an important step in living with the virus. A contagion that is therefore under control but still requires attention. Over three thousand cases in one day in the whole Region a considerable number remain, although hospitalizations drop and most of the positives manage to overcome the covid at home, with some flu symptoms and little more.

21,864 tests were processed on May 3. There are 2853 molecular swabs and 19,011 quick swabs.

All the provinces are well under a thousand cases. Even that of Florence, which records 883 infections. On Monday 2 May the cases had been under a thousand in the whole region: they amounted to 730 positive, due to Sunday, the day in which fewer tampons are processed.

The new positive rate is 16.56% (75.3% on the first diagnoses). The rate on first diagnoses is now almost constantly above 70%.