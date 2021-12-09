Coronavirus, UK fears “1 million Omicron cases within one month”. Record of cases in Germany: over 70 thousand in 24 hours

A million cases from Omicron variant within a month. There Great Britain prepares for the worst in the midst of the new wave of coronavirus which is putting pressure on hospitals across half of Europe. The Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, interviewed by Sky News, explained that with “this new variant our strategy has been to buy time to evaluate it and also to build protective defenses. In the last few days we have started learning more about the variant. And one of those things we’ve learned is that it spreads very, very quickly. It spreads faster than any other Covid mutation we have seen so far ”. This is why, he says, “within this month we could have around a million infections in the community across the country UK“, Even if on the compulsory vaccination that would give the last necessary push to the immunization plan says he believes it “ethically wrong. Even on a practical level, it wouldn’t work ”.

However, the contagion curve in various European countries shows no sign of reversing the trend. And the most impressive numbers are recorded in Germany, where in the last 24 hours they have counted over 70 thousand new cases and 465 other deaths. The average weekly incidence remains very high, at 422.3 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, with 351,148 infections ascertained in the last seven days. Who is in a similar situation and therefore wants to push for a faster vaccination is the France, where pharmacists “who want” will be able to remain open from now on every Sunday for the months of December and January, as announced by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran: “France – said a France 2 – it is one of the countries in the world that vaccinates the most with the booster dose, yesterday 650 thousand French were vaccinated “. But, he added, “we need to go faster, stronger, it’s urgent. We multiply the number of centers in which it is possible to vaccinate, freelance doctors, pharmacists, affiliated doctors, therapists, midwives, nurses, over 4 million doses of messenger RNA vaccines will arrive this week “. This is also in the face of yesterday’s new record of daily infections, 72,000 in 24 hours, “never recorded since the beginning of the pandemic”.

In Australia, the deputy premier Barnaby Joyce tested positive after arriving in USA for an official visit. Joyce, bring back the Bbc, says he believes he contracted the infection during a visit to the UK earlier this week. He said he was in solitary confinement with mild symptoms and will remain in quarantine for ten days. Canceled all commitments in presence with the American interlocutors. Among the people he met in London there are also Dominic Raab And Grant Shapps.