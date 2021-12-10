Coronavirus, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia also dark red for Europe. Yellow zone at risk at Christmas 7 between regions and autonomous provinces

TRENTO. Italy for the green pass and Spain for vaccinations they are the only ones territories to resist the fourth wave of Covid in Europe. The ECDC, like every Thursday, he photographs the situation on base to the incidence at 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants and the dark red is increasingly dominant in extension also in our country. If for weeks, in fact, alone South Tyrol was in the situation of Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Eastern Europe, now there are also Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia And Valle d’Aosta while they stay in yellow Umbria, Sicily, Puglia, Molise and Sicily (only territories in Europe together with three regions of Spain and part of the Romania which, however has been coming for more than a half month lockdown and still today it does record more deaths than Italy, yesterday 106, despite having a third of our inhabitants).

Coming to the national parameters, however, which as known provide for the passage in the yellow zone in case of occupancy of intensive care over 10%, incidence greater than 50 cases out of 100,000 and hospital bed occupation more than 15% (And orange with intensive therapies above 20%, normal departments over the 30% And 150 cases out of 100,000 inhabitants) there are six territories that are likely to change color for Christmas. THEVeneto, for example, proceeds swiftly towards the yellow zone, as Zaia also confirmed a few days ago: ” It will be a Christmas in the yellow zone ”. At the moment the Veneto it has an incidence much higher than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (we are over 350 cases), has 12% of intensive care but remains below the threshold for the occupancy of beds: 11% against the ceiling of 15%.

A a little worse goes to the Province of Trento where, given Agenas, the 7-day incidence is well above 200 casi per 100,000 inhabitants, i ICU admissions are 17% while ordinary ones are 12%. But if Trentino has two out of three color-changing parameters, there are those who are already in yellow zone and now risks orange: the Friuli Venezia Giulia has the 15% of hospitalizations in intensive care and 23% in other hospital wards in addition to an incidence higher than 350 cases every 100,000 inhabitants. Who is also already in the yellow zone is the High Adige with a percentage of admissions to intensive care at 17%, in non-critical areas at 19% and a higher incidence to the 650 cases every 100,000 inhabitants.

To risk the yellow there are also Lazio, Liguria and Marche (12% for intensive). While the 15% threshold for the medical area it is outdated Valle d’Aosta (22% but 3% intensive) And Calabria (17%).