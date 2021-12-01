Coronavirus, von der Leyen: “Omicron worries the EU, it’s time to discuss the vaccination obligation”

“We don’t know everything about Omicron, but we know enough to be worried. It is a race against time. Until two or three years ago I would never have thought that, but it is time to discuss the obligation to vaccinate ». Thus the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in illustrating Europe’s strategies against the new wave of the virus. “We are in the middle of the fourth wave, globally there are 250 million cases and over 5 million deaths while in Europe we are witnessing a strong resurgence of the Delta variant, concentrated” especially in countries with the lowest vaccination rates “, explained the president, who thanked South Africa “for the speed with which they warned us about Omicron. They gave us the opportunity to act quickly. Every day counts in this situation.”

Meanwhile, in America, a judge has blocked the vaccine requirement for health workers in all American states. The obligation imposed by President Joe Biden was due to take effect next week. Judge Terry Doughty’s injunction expands the order issued Monday by a federal court in Missouri, which initially covered only 10 states.

Omicron, in the US towards close on travel

The United States is preparing to tighten travel, following fears about the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The reports on Washington Post citing some sources, according to which the US administration is preparing to require all incoming travelers, including Americans, to carry out the coronavirus test one day before the flight regardless of vaccination. Among the hypotheses being studied there is also a seven-day self-quarantine for all those who enter the country, including American citizens.

Covid, the United States towards stricter rules: tests for those arriving from abroad, but quarantine is also being considered 01 December 2021





Japan suspends flight bookings for one month

Bookings for flights to Japan have been suspended for a month, due to the spread of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. This was reported by the Japanese transport minister. “We have asked airlines to stop accepting all new flight bookings arriving for one month starting December 1,” a Transport Ministry official told France Presse. Bookings already made will not be affected by the block.

Meanwhile, the Japan has communicated that it has taken over the first case of Omicron variant of the new coronavirus. It is, according to Kyodo News, a thirty-year-old Namibian citizen who tested positive after landing at Narita airport, near Tokyo, last Sunday. The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, announced yesterday the reinstatement of the ban on the entry of foreigners into the country, which had been loosened last November 8th. The 10 countries subject to the ban are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

And the country has begun its campaign of administering the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, the first population group to receive the booster. Pfizer’s recall began being given to healthcare professionals who received the second dose at least eight months ago, and will then be given to people over the age of 65 starting next January. Japan has vaccinated more than 75 percent of its population with the two doses, according to official government data.

Nigeria: Omicron variant in our country as early as October

Nigeria claims to have retrospectively found some cases of the Omicron variant among the tests on some travelers who entered the country in October, that is, more than a month before South Africa announced the discovery. This was stated by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, cited by Guardian.

Pfizer asks for ok at third dose for 16-17 year olds in the USA

Pfizer has announced that it has requested authorization for the recall of its vaccine to adolescents aged 16-17 in the United States. For now, the third dose is only cleared by the FDA for adults over 18 years of age, six months after receiving the first two doses, which are authorized from 5 years of age. “Today we filed an application to extend the emergency authorization of a booster dose of our Covid vaccine to include people aged 16 and 17,” Pfizer chief Albert Bourla wrote on his Twitter profile. . “Our hope is to provide strong protection to the largest number of people, especially in light of the new variant,” he added, referring to Omicron.

The CEO of Moderna: “Vaccines will go into difficulty against Omicron” Tommaso Carboni November 30, 2021





First two Omicron cases in Latin America

Brazilian health authorities have identified two positive cases of Omicron which are the first infections in Latin America of the new variant of the coronavirus. The Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed that it is a Brazilian man and woman who arrived in Sao Paulo from South Africa where they carry out missionary activities. There is also a third suspected case, a passenger landed at Guarulhos International Airport from Etiopía, but the Institute is still conducting analyzes to verify that it is an Omicron variant. In reality, the Brazilian health authorities make it known that the couple arrived in Brazil before the news of the identification of the new variant was made public. In fact, she arrived in Brazil on November 23 with a negative molecular swab, but when they made a new swab on November 25, they both tested positive. Both have mild symptoms.

WHO, fragile unvaccinated avoid areas at risk

WHO invites those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid, and who have particular frailties, including the over-60s, to postpone travel to areas where there is so-called “community transmission”, or where the virus spreads between individuals who have not been in contact with a known infected person. The advice is contained in a travel release in light of the Omicron variant.

Covid: FDA experts in favor of the Merck pill

The benefits of Merck’s Covid pill outweigh the risks. This is the opinion of the advisory committee of the American Food and Drug Administration, which with 13 votes in favor and 10 against it supported the Merck pill.

In Austria another 10 days of lockdown

Austria has decided to extend the national “lockdown” by another 10 days, which should have ended, and bringing its duration to 20 days in all. In Austria, where about a third of the population is not vaccinated, 8,186 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours, just over half of the 15,365 of a week ago, when the peak was reached a few days after the start of the restrictions. The Austrian lockdown allows you to leave the house only for essential expenses, work and exercise.

Germany: “highly dramatic” situation

“We are preparing to transfer patients abroad if necessary.” The burden of the hospitals is immense “and people can’t take it anymore.” In Germany put on the ropes by the new wave of the pandemic, the latest alarm on the “highly dramatic” situation of intensive care comes from Baden-Wurttemberg, the land in the heart of Europe on the border with France and Switzerland, where Covid patients 19 could be accepted as well as in Lombardy, which has already given its availability in an exchange of solidarity after the German reception of numerous patients from Bergamo hospitals during the first wave. Emergency measures already taken by several German landers and which could now expand, after Bavaria had already sent two patients to Italy in recent days, in Bolzano and Merano.

While Berlin is preparing to launch a new squeeze in the State-Regions conference on Thursday, between lockdowns for the no vax and super Green Pass, and expands the vaccination campaign to pharmacies and dental practices, the German Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz adds his voice in the chorus of supporters of a “generalized” obligation of immunization, which in Europe is becoming increasingly noisy. Parliament, he assured, will decide by the end of the year, and in the event of a green light, the squeeze would come into force in “early February or early March”.

France, 47 thousand new infections in the last 24 hours

In France, on the other hand, health authorities have recommended vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 at risk. In the last 24 hours, around 47 thousand new infections of Covid-19 have been recorded in France. This was said by health minister Olivier Veran, who spoke before the deputies of the National Assembly. “The situation is worsening”, underlined the minister, according to whom the peak of infections of the third wave could be overcome “at the end of the week”. This could mean an average of 40,000 cases per day.

Canada forbids entry to foreign nationals from three other African countries

Canada bans entry to foreign nationals from three other African countries, due to concerns related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, while all air travelers arriving in the country with the exception of the United States will have to be tested on arrival and isolate themselves. until they get the test results. This was announced by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, specifying that the three countries are Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt. Canada has already announced a ban on foreign nationals from seven southern African countries; Canadians who have visited the 10 countries will have to be tested and quarantined. Three Canadian provinces have recorded cases of the Omicron variant (Ontario, Quebec, Alberta).