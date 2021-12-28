Coronavirus, we are moving towards the universal vaccine: Australia takes steps forward

Encouraging progress in Australia, with the help of a special group of genetically modified mice, in the search for a universal vaccine against Covid-19, variant-proof. Mice were inoculated with carrier proteins as building blocks of a new generation of vaccines resistant to any variant of SARS-CoV-2. This is the goal of the researchers of the Immunogenomics Laboratory of the Garvan Institute in Sydney and of the Westmead Institute for Medical Research. The results – reports the national broadcaster Abc – are about to be submitted for peer reviewed publication. And they show how potential vaccines may be effective in boosting the immune system in patients already infected with Covid and in recovery. The mice used in the trials are raised in a controlled, pathogen-free environment, so that their immune systems are not triggered by exposure to any other viruses. They are not infected with Covid-19, but are immunized with different transport proteins, obtained from a database of 192,000 different coronaviruses and their mutations. The individual cells are then studied to determine in the laboratory which antibodies the mice produced. “We are using state-of-the-art technology,” Garvan Institute researcher Deborah Burnett tells national broadcaster ABC. “If the Covid pandemic had hit five years ago, we wouldn’t have been able to get the results we can now,” he adds. “We have access to these extraordinary mice that have been genetically engineered to produce fully human antibody responses to vaccinations. This gives us the possibility to explore things that were previously very difficult to study except in human experimentation ».

Researchers use an algorithm that examines the genetic makeup of a virus and identifies stable portions of SARS-CoV-2, which are essential for its ability to mutate and survive. The algorithm correctly identified regions of the virus that avoid 80% of the mutations found in Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron. This suggests that these areas of the virus remain stable across all variants. The working hypothesis is that if a vaccine can stimulate antibodies to attack those proteins, then it can neutralize any mutations that emerge from Covid-19 as well. Current vaccines, on the other hand, work in the opposite direction. They identify Spike proteins that are unique to a particular variant and then deactivate that variant by targeting the specific protein. But when yet a new variant emerges, as Omicron has amply demonstrated, current vaccines are no longer optimal, Burnett explains.

