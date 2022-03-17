Coronavirus: what awaits us this third year of the pandemic? | Coronavirus | D.W.

This week marks two years since the declaration of a health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the new coronavirus. Since then, 455 million infections and 6 million deaths have been reported worldwide. And one of the hardest hit regions was Latin America.

In these two years, unimaginable advances have been seen at the scientific level, but also inequity in access to vaccines and treatments. On what this new pandemic year will bring, DW spoke with virologist Felix Drexler, from the Charité University Clinic in Berlin

The pandemic is not over yet

DW: Doctor Drexler, two years have passed since the pandemic, what awaits us in this third year, especially in Latin America, where many countries enter autumn and winter?

German virologist Felix Drexler.

Felix Drexler: Both in Latin America and in Europe, the pandemic is not over yet. At least in Europe, we continue to have very high incidences due to omicron and its subvariant. The great fear that a new variant of omicron will emerge, that will manage to circumvent the protection of treatments and escape the immunity that we achieve with vaccination, is still very latent. Due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus, it is difficult to know what will happen in the cold seasons in the region. But the truth is that as long as transmission does not decrease, the virus will continue to mutate.

However, in Latin America, infections continue to decline…

This is probably because many people in Latin America were already infected in the early stages of the pandemic, unlike what happened in Europe. Therefore, immunity from that infection and from vaccines has left a broader protection in Latin Americans. But obviously that doesn’t mean they won’t get re-infected. In this third year, we must continue to maintain a certain caution and closely follow the development of the vaccines against omicron, which will be released in a few months.

COVID-19 cases in Latin America have decreased. This is due to the fact that many have already been infected and to the progress in vaccination.

We will forget the masks, but not now

Until recently, it was said that the pandemic was on its way to an endemic phase and that we were going to forget about masks. Has this been completely ruled out?

At some point we will forget about the masks, but it seems to me that we are not in that phase yet. With the high levels of transmission in several countries, it is not possible to speak of endemicity at this time. Endemic status is not guaranteed. We may have to at least think about a new reinforcement against the omicron variant. Meanwhile, wearing a mask prevents transmission or slows down the spread of the virus. Studies indicate that masks help tremendously in that regard. In addition, the price of a mask is very low compared to the costs involved in treating the infection.

Germany also records contagion records and, despite this, it is planned to eliminate most restrictions, is it better to wait?

I think we certainly need to continue to be somewhat careful. In the coming summer, the cases may drop; but, in autumn and winter, we will probably see such a high level of transmission that we will quickly have problems again. And even more so if the virus changes and, as I already mentioned, escapes the immunity generated. By that time, the immunity from the vaccine boosters will also have waned.

The pandemic hit the region hard, where special cemeteries had to be built for those who died of COVID-19, as in Brazil (photo).

Every day people continue to die from COVID-19

Can it already be said, then, that the coronavirus is seasonal?

In winter, people are more indoors and there, certainly, there is more transmission. In that sense it is seasonal. For endemic respiratory viruses, there are well-established seasons and, in some months of the year, there is practically no circulation. So, it cannot be said that the coronavirus is seasonal like the flu.

Another indicator to keep in mind is the record outbreak in China, where 30 million people from different cities are now confined. Why is this happening and why shouldn’t it be ignored?

This is due to omicron. Also, the vaccination rate in many regions of China is not very high. But, for example, the use of the mask there due to the flu has a much longer tradition than in Europe. They continue to have several precautionary measures. But, in spite of that, they have been infected because ómicron is very transmissible.

That should be a mirror for any country. The sprouts can occur anywhere. We must closely monitor what happens in the coming months. Every day people continue to die from COVID-19. For this reason, I do not understand those who say that the pandemic is over.

The war in Ukraine has diverted attention from COVID-19 and the WHO has warned that the conflict could worsen the situation of the pandemic, in what sense?

Whenever there is such a great mobility of individuals, an increase in communicable diseases is expected. This flow also causes new variants to emerge and that can worsen the pandemic situation. The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ukraine was just 35 percent.

Many times it has been recommended that the continents should learn from each other. Now perhaps it is worth looking at what has happened, for example, with migrants in Latin America. Specifically in the case of Venezuelans and Central Americans.

Due to their vulnerability, these people are highly exposed to highly communicable diseases such as COVID-19. On the border between Colombia and Venezuela, for example, I have personally seen that there is a large percentage of congenital syphilis in babies. A sexually transmitted disease that is transmitted to a fetus through the placenta. This is medieval because the disease can be treated simply with penicillin. A cheap drug from the 1950s.

