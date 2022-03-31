Coronavirus, what changes from 1 April in schools: from the green pass to masks, here are all the new rules for teachers and students

There school change hers again rules but once again there is no shortage of contradictions and problems. With the end of the state of emergencyfrom 1 April also for students they teachers the rules will be lightened even if in a light way. News that bring with them controversy even within the government majority itself. The first to be heard is the chairman of the seventh committee of the Chamber, the honorable M5s Victory House: “On the one hand, the vaccination obligation for school staff is confirmed, on the other it is established that the staff ‘not vaccinated’ it can go back to school to be used in not better defined ‘educational support activities’ “. To date, it is not known whether these activities will support the secretariats, to libraries or to other things (as if the school places were not frequented by pupils or by perhaps fragile staff) just as it is not known whether the commitment will be 18, 24 or 36 hours. Another issue raised by the deputy of the 5Stelle Movement: “The biggest problem is that this teaching staff will continue to be replaced by staff at fixed term paid with funds drawn from the chapter for the enhancement of teachers. These are resources that have flown into the fund for the improvement of the training offer, an item substantially increased by the parliamentary intervention in Budget law precisely for the enhancement of merit, therefore for those teachers who work in class every day and are vaccinated “. Finally, the theme of masks: on buses the Ffp2in the classroom surgical. In the meantime, here are the new rules for schools of all levels.

In all institutions of the education, school and training system

Masks

The use of surgical masks (or masks with greater protective efficacy) remains, apart from children up to 6 years of age and those with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks. The latter must also be worn on means of transport and school buses (type Ffp2 until 30 April 2022). The only exception: the sports activitiesin the gym you can not wear.

Spacing

Respect for the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter, unless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it, remains among the recommendations of the ministry.

Temperature

In any case, the prohibition to access or stop in school premises remains valid if you are positive for Covid or if you present a symptomatology respiratory and a body temperature above 37.5 °.

Educational trips

It will be possible to carry out educational outings and educational trips, including participation in sporting events.

Green pass

Until the April 30 you can only enter the school by showing the so-called green pass ‘base’ (vaccination, recovery or testing).

Management of positive cases

What happens in kindergartens?

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for children over the age of six, the use of Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten. days from the last contact with the positive subject. In the event of the appearance of symptoms, it is mandatory to perform an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

What happens in the other education cycles?

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and students who are over six years of age, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen to ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. In case of symptoms, it is mandatory to carry out a antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Remote and integrated teaching

Pupils of primary, lower and upper secondary schools and of the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, they can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching mode at the request of the families or of the adult pupil accompanied by a specification medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. He only goes back to class with the demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Does the vaccination obligation of the staff remain?

Yes until June 15. According to the published decree, vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils. In the event that the vaccination has not been carried out or the vaccination request has not been submitted in the manner established within the current vaccination campaign, the teaching and educational staff will be invited to produce, within 5 days, the documentation proving “the vaccination has been carried out or the attestation relating to the omission or deferral of the same, or the presentation of the vaccination request to be carried out within a period not exceeding twenty days from receipt of the invitation, or in any case the non-existence of conditions for the vaccination obligation “. In case of no show of the documentation and non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, the non-compliant teaching and educational staff will be used in support activities for the school institution. Therefore, he will not go to class but will return to work.

Covid organic

It is extended, on the basis of the decree published on March 21, 2022, until the end of lessons, by June 15, 2022, except for preschools state in which the term is extended until and no later than 30 June.