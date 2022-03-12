Coronavirus | Worrying situation in China due to the spread of Omicron

China detected the Omicron variant for the first time in January and since then the new cases have been rising progressively. So much so that In the Asian country, the current daily data had not been recorded since the first half of 2020, almost at the start of the pandemic. This Saturday has been the third consecutive day that more than 500 new positives have been detected from Health.

Specifically, There have been 588 coronavirus infections, of which 476 have been caused by local contagion. The remaining 112 come from travelers from abroad. In addition, the health authorities have confirmed 1,173 new asymptomatic cases (1,048 local), although it must be remembered that they are not counted as confirmed infections unless they show symptoms. In total, since the start of the pandemic, 113,528 people have been infected in the Asian country, of which 4,636 died.

Lockdown in Changchun

These data have once again put China on alert, one of the countries that has persecuted COVID-19 the most and which maintains its extreme vigilance over the pathogen. So much so that again is taking action in the face of a situation that it considers worrying. This Friday the confinement of the city of Changchun, with more than nine million inhabitants, was announced.

It will be a strict closure, it has no set duration and will last as long as necessary. The citizenship You will not be able to leave the house and only one person from each dwelling will be able to do so every two days for compelling reasons such as going to buy basic necessities. Likewise, all stores will remain closed except for pharmacies, supermarkets and health centers and the entire population will be tested.

Shanghai closes schools and builds hospitals

But there is more. The restrictions are spreading. In Shanghai they have temporarily closed schools and ordered the construction of new hospitals to combat the largest outbreak detected since the first quarter of 2020.

Panic scenes in Guangzhou

In addition, nervousness has once again reached the population and scenes of panic have once again been seen in the streets. In Guangzhou, the situation has been almost borderline at the city fair. There have been massive races in the enclosure to leave the facility as soon as possible. The reason is that according to the Chinese newspaper Huanqiu, a positive person would have been detected in the place and many people have tried to flee on the run due to the possibility that the center’s management will carry out a massive test among the attendees.

Therefore, the situation in China is once again worrying, given the fear that Ómicron will continue to spread among the population. For now, from the Government they have not clarified if the restrictions will go further but he has insisted that they will continue the investigation into the new coronavirus.