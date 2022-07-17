Coroner rules Ivana Trump’s death was accidental

FILE – Ivana Trump arrives at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Cap d’Antibes, France, Thursday, May 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File) AP

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s first wife and mother of his eldest children, accidentally died of blunt force injuries to the torso, the New York medical examiner’s office said Friday.

Police had been investigating whether he fell down the stairs, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss the matter publicly.

The brief medical examiner’s report does not specify when the accident took place. Donald Trump announced Thursday that Ivana died at her home near Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She was 73 years old.

Ivana Trump, ski racer and businesswoman of Czech origin, was born in 1949. Her maiden name was Ivana Zelnickova.

She was married to the former president from 1977 to 1992, and together they had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.