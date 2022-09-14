Corpas and LABFARVE join the Health and Wellness Week, organized by the University of America

The participation of these institutional representatives was given thanks to the inter-institutional agreement between the Juan N. Corpas University Foundation and the University of America, signed on April 29. Its purpose is to strengthen the strategic alliances between the two Institutions within the framework of the creation of the School of Social Innovation, seeking to generate teacher exchange programs, activate joint research and publications, as well as design initiatives that strengthen internationalization projects. university.

The realization of the Week of Health and Well-being has had the support of ECO-Corpistas Graduates®, the Department of Administrative Services of the Juan N. Corpas University Foundation and the Department of Communications of the University of America.

For the Juan N. Corpas University Foundation, within the framework of the celebration of its first 50 years of history and of obtaining the High Quality Institutional Accreditation, it is important to continue strengthening our alliances and agreements with sister institutions.

