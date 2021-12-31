Corpse Bride / On Italia 1 the animated film by Tim Burton

The corpse bride, Italy 1 film directed by Tim Burton

The Corpse Bride we could admire it today, December 31, at 14:00, on Italy 1. This film premiered in cinemas all over the world in the year 2005 and belongs to the animation and fantastic genres. The film was directed by the visionary director Tim Burton, accompanied by Mike Johnson. The screenplay for the film was written by John August, Caroline Thompson and Pamela Pettler instead.

Several Hollywood stars have lent their voices to the film’s protagonists such as Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Joanna Lumley, Albert Finney, Richard E. Grant, Tracey Ullmann, Christopher Lee, Deep Roy and Paul Whitehouse. The music for this film was made by Danny Elfman while the photography was handled by Pete Kozachik.

The corpse bride, the plot of the film: a love story

In The Corpse Bride Victor Van Dort is a young man who lives in a 19th century village. In a little while, Victor will have to marry Victoria Everglot. However, this is an arranged marriage. Victor’s family is a noble but decadent family, while Victoria’s is wealthy thanks to the thriving fish trade. Even if you don’t think so, the two like each other almost immediately and are happy to be together. Indeed, they are lucky to fall in love immediately. The arranged marriage, therefore, does not seem like a curse for these two young people, on the contrary it almost seems that fate has been cordial with both of them.

However, due to nervousness, Victor fails all the tests of the marriage. In total disaster, Victor also burns Madam Everglot’s dress and the angry family decides to postpone the event until the young man learns how to make wedding vows. At that point, Victor is very determined, so much so that he decides to memorize the passage to be recited at the celebration.

One night, he decides to practice in what appears to be a deserted prairie, even slipping the ring on what looks like a dead branch. Suddenly, however, it turns out that this was not a branch, but the skeletal hand of the Corpse Bride. Victor is terrified and runs away until he reaches the world of the dead. Here he will learn the story of the Corpse Bride, look for a solution to return to the world of the living and help Emily, the unfortunate girl who died shortly before getting married.

Video, the trailer for the film “The Corpse Bride”

