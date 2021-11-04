Corpse flower, all lined up to smell the sickening smell

Who would ever want to go and hear thenauseating smell of a corpse flower? Apparently many people, so much so that in a famous botanical garden in the Netherlands there is even the queue to admire this rarity.

It is a giant plant that, for the first time in the past 25 years, is blossomed in all its glory. The flower is a amorphophallus decus-silvae, and is native to the Indonesian rainforest and, due to the difficult weather conditions that are needed for its flowering, is quite rare to see in Europe.

L’amorphophallus has indeed need a humid and very hot climate, so much so that the fact that it blossomed in Leiden, Holland (and moreover in the middle of autumn), even surprised researchers and botanical experts.

It’s just there third time this giant ‘corpse flower’ blooms in Europe and, after flowering, it seems that the plant immediately withered, beginning its decay. It is at that point that the flower began to spread its typical smell of rot in the air, attracting flies and other insects that have rushed to suck the pollen …

But not only: i visitors and botany enthusiasts who reached the Leiden Botanical Garden were very many, by registering a boom of the entrances to this plant which is not only known for its corpse smell but also for the fact that it possesses the largest unbranched inflorescence of the plant world.

Its dimensions, in fact, are decidedly unusual: the spadix alone measures more than two meters. It is not by chance, therefore, that it is not only common to address it by speaking of ‘corpse flower‘, but the typical phallic form causes many to fondle it with a little less macabre but still disturbing’giant penis flower‘.