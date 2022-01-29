Corrado Pesce is serious, stuck on a peak in Patagonia. Race against time to save him

Corrado Pesce, mountaineer Italian, was overwhelmed by a Avalanche and he is in serious condition: he got stuck in a peak in Patagonia, Argentina. “Korra” Fish he was seriously injured yesterday morning by the avalanche of snow and stones that overwhelmed him, and is in danger of life, while he is on a face of Cerro Torre, one of the most famous and difficult Patagonian peaks. This was reported by Radio 3 Cadena Patagonia.

MORE INFORMATION

The accident

When the accident occurred, the broadcaster specified, Pesce was in the company of an Argentine mountaineer from San Carlos de Bariloche, Tomás Aguil, who was also injured but managed to reach a lower altitude where he was rescued by a helicopter.

Due to the avalanche the two climbers lost all their equipment, and before descending further downstream, it is learned, Aguil left his Italian companion in a recess in the wall known as’El box de los ingleses‘.

Shipping to save it

From a base in El Chaltén an expedition made up of over 30 volunteer mountaineers set out to try to reach Pesce, who apparently suffered fractures that prevent him from moving his legs. The weather conditions in the area, however, were prohibitive throughout the day today, preventing the advancement of relief efforts. The local media today did not hide a certain pessimism by claiming that Pesce has been in an emergency since Friday morning, and that “a long survival is not possible in the conditions in which he finds himself”.