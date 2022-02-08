Corrado Pesce, the attempt to recover the mountaineer’s body in Patagonia failed: “Impossible in the next few weeks”

An international team made up of mountaineers and mountain guides tried to recover the body of Corrado PesceNovara’s 41 years old And Italian mountaineer overwhelmed by a Avalanche at the end of January: with his Argentine colleague Tomas Aguilo he was climbing the Cerro Torrebeyond 3 thousand meters of altitude.

The body is currently located on the eastern slope of Cerro Torre, in the Patagonia Argentina. The attempt failed and for the operation manager of the El Chaltén relief commission “It will be impossible to recover the remains of the Italian mountaineer in the coming weeks”.

The team flew over the area of ​​theaccident which involved Pesce, using drones: in this way the lower part of the affected Cerro Torres wall and the glacier below were meticulously checked, without finding Pesce’s body. Although the scene of the accident has been identified and the mountaineers’ equipment has been found, there is still no trace of Corrado Pesce. The Italian diplomatic authorities in Argentina followed the affair in the presence of El Chaltén, remaining in contact throughout the week with local rescuers and with Pesce’s family.

At the accident site there is a large accumulation of snow and rocks, which constitute a high risk to the safety of rescuers: Due to these risks and continued landslides, recovery efforts are not considered feasible for the Rescue Commission.