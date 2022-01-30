Corrado Pesce, the Italian mountaineer lost in Patagonia: end of hopes

There is no more hope for Corrado “Korra” Pesce, the Italian who has been stuck on a mountain in Patagonia (Argentina) since Friday. Pesce was on Cerro Torre, Argentina’s 3,128-meter peak, together with his climbing partner Tomás Aguiló, when they were hit by an avalanche and both were injured. The companion managed to bring the Novara to a small shelter and then, despite his injuries, managed to go to meet the rescuers.

The bad weather, however, prevented the air vehicles from reaching the refuge where Pesce has been for almost 48 hours, without equipment and seriously injured. For this reason it was decided to suspend the research. The sister made the announcement that by now for the 41-year-old, originally from Novara but who had moved to Chamonix for several years, there is no longer any hope.

“I still can’t believe it – he wrote on Facebook – With you you took away a part of all of us. It will be hard to swallow all this darkness you have created. I thank all the people who have intervened and who are still intervening to recover my brother, I thank my friends for what they have done for him and I thank Tomas Roy Aguilo for having made him safe in difficulty. I love you and I will always love you … have a good trip “.