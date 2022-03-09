“Corralito” in Russia: they warn that Moscow will not be able to pay its debt while banks stop exchanging rubles and limit currency withdrawals

Zach 18 hours ago Health Leave a comment 95 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Russian woman withdraws money at an ATM

image source, Getty Images

The invasion of Ukraine and harsh Western sanctions are putting Russia in an increasingly delicate economic situation.

The Moscow stock exchange has been closed for eight days to prevent a massive sale and the ruble is at historic lows.

In this situation, the government of Vladimir Putin has begun to take measures unknown to generations that did not live through the time of the Soviet Union.

One of them is reminiscent of the financial “corralito”, a term coined in 2001 in Argentina when cash withdrawals from banks were restricted to US$250 a week.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Covid, in Barletta administered the new drug “Evusheld”

medicine noonMarch 10, 2022 – 5:14 pm Barletta, the new monoclonal injected into an 80-year-old …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved