“Corralito” in Russia: they warn that Moscow will not be able to pay its debt while banks stop exchanging rubles and limit currency withdrawals

The invasion of Ukraine and harsh Western sanctions are putting Russia in an increasingly delicate economic situation.

The Moscow stock exchange has been closed for eight days to prevent a massive sale and the ruble is at historic lows.

In this situation, the government of Vladimir Putin has begun to take measures unknown to generations that did not live through the time of the Soviet Union.

One of them is reminiscent of the financial “corralito”, a term coined in 2001 in Argentina when cash withdrawals from banks were restricted to US$250 a week.

In the case of Russia, has limited foreign currency withdrawals of deposits or accounts at $10.000 from this Wednesday March 9 to September 9.

The Russians watch with concern as their currency collapses against the dollar and the euro.

In addition, even withdrawing smaller amounts, the money could take “several days”, the Russian Central Bank said in a statement.

Russian banks will also not be able to sell foreign currency to citizens: no one can change legally your rubles for dollars, euros, pounds or yuan.

The regulatory body attributed the restrictions to the effect of Western sanctions.

These served to freeze much of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves when you most need these resourcesboth to compensate for the exodus of investment and capital and to finance the military invasion of Ukraine, which was longer than expected.

Experts warn that the new currency restrictions could encourage the creation of a black market for foreign exchange in the country.

They have also begun to compare them to the draconian economic measures characteristic of the former Soviet Union.

“Imminent” default according to Fitch

In this complicated situation for the Russian economy, many analysts are already talking about a possible bankruptcy.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Russia’s long-term foreign currency sovereign debt rating to “C” from “B.”

A “C” rating indicates that the country will default on its payment obligations “imminently”according to the consultancy, which already applied a first reduction to Moscow on March 2.

Long lines in front of ATMs have become a common sight in Russia.

Other agencies such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) have also drastically lowered Russia’s rating in recent days.

The credit rating serves to guide investors on the level of risk they face when buying debt or bonds of a country.

A low rating implies a greater possibility of not recovering the debt, which raises the interest that the country has to pay on its loans.