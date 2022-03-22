Correa already met his new teammates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Carlos Correa met his new teammates Monday, and he wasted no time making new friends.
Two days after he agreed to become the highest-paid infielder in baseball, Correa walked into the Twins’ clubhouse and introduced himself to just about everyone inside.
Correa’s agreement for three years and 105.3 million dollars and that will pay him 35.1 million a year and that he has the option to terminate the agreement in the first and second seasons, is still pending to pass the physical exam and could become official on Wednesday.
But that didn’t stop the Puerto Rican from taking a tour before the team bus left for an exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Florida.
“He is a player you want to have on your team. Period,” said Twins reliever Tyler Duffey, who was selected 159 spots after Correa in the 2012 Draft. “He lives for the big moments and thrives on them. It’s been fun to see what he did with Houston.”
The excitement with the Twins has been palpable from the moment Correa’s decision was announced on Saturday morning. A two-time All-Star and 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, Correa had a .279 batting average, .366 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage, with 26 home runs and 92 RBIs. in 640 plate appearances last season with Houston.
Whether it’s the surprise that Correa chose the Twins, the debate over selling jersey numbers to the player with the team’s most expensive contract, or the realization that the decision means the team is looking to compete, the players have been in good spirits. humor.
Correa’s deal comes after the team made three crucial trades last weekend. They traded third baseman Josh Donaldson, catchers Mitch Graver and Ben Rortvedt and first-round pick Chase Petty in three separate deals for catcher Gary Sanchez, infielder Gio Urshela and pitcher Sonny Gray.
“You feel like there’s another level of excitement in the group,” acknowledged Gray, who was traded from the Cincinnati Reds. “What he shows is the commitment of the board and not being satisfied with where we are.”
Adding Correa, 27, gives the Twins another powerful bat and a strong defense up the middle. Because six teams from each league will qualify for the postseason, bringing in Correa gives the team a better chance of reaching the playoffs.