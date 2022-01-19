Correa injury, the market changes

Correa injury: after the defeat of the Argentine and the sale of Satriano, Marotta could run for cover in the coming weeks. All the names and details

Bad tile for Simone Inzaghi in the first half of Inter–Empoli, round of 16 match of Italian Cup. The hero of the Super Cup, Alexis Sanchez, unlocked the challenge after taking over from Correa: the Argentine, immediately knocked out, left the field in tears.

The former Lazio fell to the ground after being fouled by an Empoli defender: immediately very sore, the player was forced to leave the field only after 4 minutes. The attacker immediately returned to the locker room visibly upset: for him a muscle strain in his left thigh flexors but the extent of the injury can only be clarified after tomorrow’s instrumental examinations. And after the sale of Satriano to the Brest, official just yesterday, Marotta and the Nerazzurri management could run for cover in the winter transfer market, looking for a new striker. Here are all the names.

Transfer market Inter, the market changes: all the names for the attack

The most viable hypothesis is to keep in pink Salcedo who will return from the loan to the Spice, while it is difficult to think about the advance purchase of Julian Alvarez: the jewel of River Plate is followed by the big names of Serie A and beyond and as told by Calciomercato.it it will not be easy to snatch him from the Argentine club. Attention also to suggestion Diego Costa, just released and pulled over to the Juve, while the Sassuolo will make a wall for Scamacca And Raspadori at least in January. The two black-green talents will only move from next June in the face of a rather important offer. Not to be discarded, then, the ‘discontented’ Cavani And Martial at Manchester United and low cost deals in A league as Zaza And Kalinic. Finally, possible backfire also for Caicedo, pupil of Inzaghi poised to the Genoa, and even the hypothesis is not to be excluded Keita who is struggling in the Cagliari by Mazzarri. For the center forward it would be a return to San Siro and under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi. The injury of ‘Tucu’ Correa can change the Inter market.