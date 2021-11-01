Correa Key, General Barella, Calhanoglu extinguished; Deep Deulofeu- Corriere.it

from Guido De Carolis

Inzaghi has found equilibrium, depth of the squad, he does not concede a goal: in this way you can go back to the top; Gotti’s team is conservative, but creates too little and does not know how to react to the goals conceded

Inter beat Udinese 2-0 in the lunch match of matchday 11 in Serie A with a brace from Correa in the 60 ‘and 68’ minutes. These are the report cards of the comparison:

Inter: 6 Handanovic

Spectator for 75 minutes, then a good start on Deulofeu.

6.5 Skriniar

He starts nervous, he doesn’t make mistakes. Then he takes the chair.

6.5 Frog

On his debut as a starter he cancels Beto and goes close to scoring.

6 sticks

Nobody looks in his part to bother him.

6 Dumfries

Suffers a lot for an hour. The advantage helps him and puts two good balls.

7 Stretcher

The renewal will arrive this week, promoted to general on the field. The strength and impulsiveness of Inter him: twice close to scoring.

6.5 Brozovic

He has the patience to wait for his turn which at a certain point arrives: he guides the recovery well.

5.5 Calhanoglu

The plug unplugged. He doesn’t get an idea. Shoot well only the placed ones.

7 Perisic

Always proactive. The goal of the advantage was born from his intuition. When in trouble, Inter finds a safe haven on his wing.

6 Dzeko

For the first time he did not score at San Siro. Work and try to open spaces, you eat a goal.

7.5 Correa

The whistles of San Siro were already being heard and the substitution was ready. Then with a flash he lights up Inter and himself. Splits Udinese’s defense and the game. The brace, the second in the league, relaunches him as a key figure.

6.5 Vidal

Positive entry continues to improve.

6.5 Sanchez

You see that at a good time: a good half hour.

7 Inzaghi

Inter take a slow start and it takes a while to understand the game. The goal uncorks it and the team overflows. He has found balance, depth of the squad, he does not concede a goal: so you can go back to the top. Loading... Advertisements

Udinese: 7 Silvestri

At least four difficult saves. He keeps Udinese in the match, always present and takes two goals on which he has no blame.

5.5 Becao

Inter finds several passages to enter, after the goal he too gives in with a crash.

5.5 Nuytinck

The Udinese area is very clogged, he directs well until in the open field Correa drunk him and punishes him.

6 Samir

Like his teammates, he struggles, but he somehow holds up before giving up.

5.5 Molina

It hinders the band and does not allow dangerous descents for the Nerazzurri. Then Perisic leaves it in place with a nice feint.

6 Jajalo

He has no great faults, but neither does he have insights that are useful for creating something good. He comes out with the game tied.

5 Makengo

As long as he has to cure Calhanoglu he has no problems, with Barella he gets into trouble.

6 Stryger-Larsen

He has to fight, but convincing both in aid of the maneuver and in cover.

5.5 Pereyra

He’s holed up for quite a while, you can see it when Udinese is down by two goals.

5 Beto

In front of him he takes nothing and mistakes even what little he gets.

5.5 Success

Like the ward mate, he doesn’t have much to feed himself with. At least it helps in coverage.

6 Udogie

The entrance is not bad, some fright puts it.

6 Deulofeu

Enter and Udinese finds depth and danger. A great shot, rejected.

5.5 Walace

It doesn’t change much with him.

6 Arslan



In between, try to stop the flood.

5.5 Gotti

Eight days without winning start to be a lot. a conservative team, but they create too little in front and when they score goals they don’t know how to react.