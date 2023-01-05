Sports

Correa-Mets pact would be less time and money

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 62 1 minute read

Although there is still possibility that the mega deal between Carlos Correa and the Mets will fall throughDue to the concerns of the Queens team for the Puerto Rican’s right ankle, a solution that makes both the player and the team happy is still realistic. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said Tuesday that he believes everything will be resolved this week.

But even if Correa does end up with the Mets, the terms of the mammoth contract are expected to look “dramatically different“Once the official firm. According to the famous columnist, the pact between the Puerto Rican infielder and the Metropolitans “would no longer be for 12 years and US$315 million guaranteed,” but the value and duration of the agreement could drop considerably.

Rosenthal said the Mets and Correa are still working on a restructured deal and “there are no signs that (the Mets) want to back down.”


Follow us on

ismael hernandez

I have graduated from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio host for a few years in the “Perla Tapatía”, I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by Periódico El Debate in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: “Mi Bolsillo”, however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of “Al Bat”, where I still continue to work as a web journalist. In “Al Bat”, we truthfully reveal to our readers the most relevant news in the world of baseball, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to see the Fenway Park stadium, the historic site of the “Red Sox”.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 62 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Cavaliers undergo drug tests after Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point night

3 days ago

Cruz Azul rejected the first proposal by Uriel Antuna; expect second offer from Panathinaikos

5 days ago

Christian Cueva to Alianza Lima despite Al Fateh’s complaint: I review all the setbacks in his career | League 1 2023 | SPORT-TOTAL

2 days ago

Piqué wants to return to professional football with Clara Chía and after Shakira – International Football – Sports

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button