Correa: “Win ​​the derby to be protagonists. I want to score for Milan “

On the eve of the first Milan derby for Tucu: “The Inter dream I had as a child. Obviously I had to arrive here as an adult”

“We are still at the beginning of the season, but you certainly feel in the air that this is a special match, one of those that can change a season: the Nerazzurri fans ask us for great joy and we want to give it to them.” Word of the TucuCorrea. The Argentine, fresh from Inter, who arrived after arriving at the end of the summer market season, talks about his first Milan derby, for which “it would be wrong to make calculations” as he told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “If we thought about the risks and dangers. Instead, we have to think the other way around, think about how important it would be to get to -4: with a win everything can change, it would be a message, it would mean that we can still be protagonists. But now the judgments definitive ones are useless, we need to stay there attached to the summit “.

Five goals in nine matches against Milan, your record: do you dislike the Devil?

“No, but I am very attached to the goal scored in the 2019 Italian Cup semi-final with which we passed the round also because in the end we also took the trophy home. Another time I scored a goal in the 94th minute: they were all goals. important, but I want to score others “.

The first thing that comes to your mind when you hear about the Milan derby?

“As a child in front of the TV and inside the field there are smoke bombs, a thousand lights and many champions. I thought about how nice it would be to be there, even just to see it. And now I play it as well …”.

Let’s go back to the moment he arrived in Milan: who called for advice?

“An important phone call was that of Veron, a reference for us at Estudiantes. It was incredible, he didn’t miss a step. This time I asked him about the club and he immediately said: ‘Go!’. He made me realize how much he is. Great Inter, what it means to be here. I didn’t think about it for a moment: I had this dream since I was a child when I had only touched Inter. “

What do you remember about that audition in 2012?

“I remember Pinetina, the air you breathed, the emotion: I wanted to move at all costs also because I was already a fan of the club given the many Argentines. In the end, the clubs did not agree: evidently it had to go like this, I had to to arrive here as an adult “.

How important was it that he would have found Inzaghi in Milan?

“After my agent, I heard him as well as the club: he made me understand that this was an important step forward. Hearing him at that moment made me happy and safe.”

But is Inter Milan the same Simone he had at Lazio?

“I don’t see him changed, he’s always calm and determined. Very good at managing with intelligence: an older brother who makes himself loved by his players. And his staff also work very well: that’s why I think things will go well for us, that’s enough. have patience”.

By the way, doesn’t it impress you to have your old opponent as a partner?

“I always joke with Dzeko: I tell him that in Rome we always won. Having him as an opponent was tough, better as a teammate: it’s crazy, he scores a lot”.

Is there a bit of competition with friend Lautaro?

“Healthy competition, but we are all going in the same direction. Indeed, Toro is helping me a lot in everything: he is a top player on and off the pitch. Before coming he would call me constantly to ask me: he wanted me to come”.

Are you satisfied with this Inter start?

“I expected to feel better physically and, therefore, to play more. But small injuries have penalized me and this makes me angry. But my time will come: now I’m fine and I’m ready to play more minutes”.

Is there a companion who particularly impressed you?

“The level of the squad is very high. Brozovic, beyond the jokes, is impressive: how much he runs for the whole field … ”.

Did he forgive Luiz Felipe for that jump at the Olimpico?

“In the end, I was the bad guy for the nervous reaction! It was not the right time, but we immediately made up, and he remains a brother. On the pitch, however, he wept not for me, but for the red player ”.