“Correa worries! Because Lautaro didn’t play, he wasn’t well. De Vrij… ”- SOS Fanta

Simone Inzaghi he is very satisfied with the 3-0 win against Roma, a large victory for Inter. The discordant note is Correa’s injury, while Lautaro was also not at his best. The Nerazzurri coach spoke to DAZN and in conference, as he reports FcInterNews.

STICKS – “Does it push a lot? I like it, then I’m lucky enough to coach important players. I think that Skriniar and D’Ambrosio on the right also did it, no one noticed the emergency and for a coach it is a wonderful sign “.

LAUTARO – “Roma had many absences. I had Lautaro who was not very well, he gave me availability but I didn’t want to lose him because he was too important. We hope to recover it on Tuesday ”.

RUN – “Now let’s see how Correa is. By playing so much, the bill is high but you have to go on trying to find resources and use more players, otherwise it is difficult “.

GAGLIARDINI – “Gagliardini didn’t come in tonight, who was the best with Spezia. I have to involve everyone, I always try to use the best for the matches we’re going to play “.

PERISIC AND BROZOVIC – “The omnipresence of Perisic and the omniscience of Brozovic? You said well, those listed by you are all positive things. Plus, I think I hadn’t known these players personally before, and I didn’t know how they worked and how they listen to what we ask. I’m lucky enough to train them, we have to continue. We made a good streak, we arrived late and we are still late ”.

RETURN – “We have to see how the boys got out of the game. The most worrying one is Correa, sorry because he was constantly growing, tonight he had done very well the first sixty-one minutes and also with the Spezia and will have to be evaluated. De Vrij will have to be evaluated, Lautaro had given me availability because he is of an incredible generosity, but yesterday he had not yet recovered from the match against Spezia and speaking with him we preferred to keep him at rest for Tuesday, we hope he is like Kolarov. We will certainly not recover Darmian and Ranocchia ”.

DUMFRIES – “I think he is a guy who is doing very well, I have always alternated with Darmian who is another who has made a very good start to the championship. Now Matteo is not there and Denzel is playing more, he deserves it for how he applies himself in training ”.

