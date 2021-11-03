Correct lifestyles starting from healthy nutrition and controls: cancer prevention

“Woman prevention: from healthy nutrition to early diagnosis”. On Wednesday 3 November, on the initiative of Lilt (Italian League for the fight against cancer), a conference on cancer prevention is scheduled at the Monviso cinema in via XX Settembre 41 in Cuneo. The evening, moderated by Mario Bosonetto journalist of La Stampa, will be attended by Patrizia Manassero president Lilt Cuneo, Barbara Giordano, nutritionist biologist, the head physicians of the “Santa Croce” hospital in Cuneo Gianmauro Numico (Oncology), Andrea Puppo (Gynecology) and Elvio Russi ( Radiotherapy) and Paola Vanella senologist of the Oncology department of the Cuneo hospital. To access the conference it is necessary to have a green pass.

«Prevention – explain from the LIlt of Cuneo – is the main strategy against various pathologies. Women’s health is based on two fundamental points: a healthy lifestyle and early diagnosis. The commitment to be made towards oneself changes with age and includes the planning of medical visits, clinical examinations, vaccinations, cancer screening, accompanied by adequate nutrition and physical activity, in addition to the reduction of risk factors , starting with smoking and alcohol. Prevention that begins in adolescence will produce beneficial effects even decades later. The most common cancer in women is breast cancer and accounts for 30% of all cancers, followed by colorectal (12%), lung (12%), thyroid (5%) and cervix (5%) . Almost 40% of these tumors can be intercepted early with control exams and by adopting a correct lifestyle ».