Correct order to see all the films of the Harry Potter Universe

Harry Potter has become one of the most successful film adaptations of a saga of novels in history. The adventures of the young magician narrated by JK Rowling made the leap to the big screen, and have catapulted careers and generated millions of dollars at the box office.

The Adventures of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ronald Weasley (Rupert Grint) at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry have fascinated millions of people around the world.

However, not everyone has a Potterhead graduate under their robes. Although it may be difficult for many to imagine it, there are people who, 20 years after the movie franchise started, still don’t know much about Harry Potter or seen the movies.

One of the great enigmas for neophytes is the Order in which to watch the Harry Potter movies. It is true that streaming platforms, such as HBO Max, have incorporated a numbering system in their menu to help users.

But, those who have the physical films, or who do not have the option to see that indication, can be more lost than a Muggle in Diagon Alley one day of shopping.

Certainly, the order to watch the Harry Potter movies is not rocket science. Unlike sagas like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Warsthose of Harry Potter mainly obey their release order.

What series do I have to watch first?

You will say: “OK, but what about Fantastic beasts and where to find them and its sequels?”. The saga starring Eddie Redmayne it is certainly a prequel.

However, the nature of the story makes its relationship with the main saga almost anecdotal. Do I need to see them before starting with harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone? No way.

Now later we will explain why it is not necessary to see the prequels before, at least if it is the first time you see the Harry Potter saga. But first, let’s make the list:

harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 Fantastic beasts and where to find them. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Many elements that are taken for granted in the prequels are explained in the main series films.. Enchantments, mythology and other necessities lose their meaning if we have not previously seen the explanation during the years of Harry and company at Hogwarts.

The story itself has little impact on what happens years later. We can perfectly see the main saga without caring in the least what happened decades before. The very history of the saga explains what we need.

Although there are characters in common, it is not necessary to know what they did during the rise of Grindelwald, the threats in the main saga are different.

If you have already seen the saga and what you want is to do a review, then yes, you can reverse the order of the sagas. But, as we have said, the sagas are mostly independent.

As you can see, there is not much mystery. Harry Potter is a world with many nuances that we can digest little by little as the young wizard and his friends progress through the course at Hogwarts.