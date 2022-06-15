Entertainment

Correction explains how two inmates escaped from the Bayamón prison

The Department of Correction and Rehabilitation explained this Tuesday how the inmates Harold Abolafia Borrero and Juan Alberto Valdez López escaped from the Bayamón prison last Sunday.

According to the secretary of the agency, Ana Escobar Pabón, the inmates broke a window, then broke a fence and jumped another fence, gaining access to the outside. It was later among the counts of inmates that they realized the absence.

Despite the ample security that is supposed to prevail in the prisons, “no one could see them,” Escobar Pabón said in a radio interview (WKAQ).

In turn, the official commented that it seems unusual that no one noticed the escape of the inmates.

Both inmates are medium custody.

Abolafia Borrero is a resident of the Nemesio R. Canales residential complex in San Juan and is serving a 43-year sentence for second-degree murder and weapons law, among other crimes. She is six feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has tattoos on both her arms and legs.

Valdez López is a resident of the Beatriz neighborhood in Caguas and is serving a three-year sentence for robbery and other crimes. He is six feet tall, has a slim build, and has tattoos on his neck, both arms, face, legs, ribs, and belly.

Correction requested to communicate to 787 343-2020 to have information to help locate them.

