Corregidora Stadium, vetoed a year after violence that left 26 injured

The The Corregidora Stadium was banned one yearafter the violent acts last Saturday during the game between White Roosters and Atlaswhich left 26 people injured, three of them seriously.

within the punishments which were determined in extraordinary meeting of owners this Tuesday, it was defined the sanction to the property of the Querétaro Clubwhich also joins the disaffiliation of the board headed by Gabriel Solares.

“According to Article 47 the Competition Regulation the Club Gallos Blancos will lose the match 0-3. one year ban playing all home games behind closed doorsregardless of the venue where they do it,” said Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

“Economic sanction for million 500 thousand pesos. The animation group is prevented from attending home games for three years and visiting games for one year.

The equipment first division will have to play their games behind closed doors in another stadium outside Queretaro. It has transpired that it could be in Celaya, Irapuato and even Toluca. While the women’s and youth teams will have their matches at the club’s training facilities.

It should be remembered that the first measure who took the MX League and announced by its President Mikel Arriolaafter the acts of violence last saturday was ban the entrance of visitor bars to the stadiums.

DISAFFILIATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Although the team will continue playing in Liga MXthe Assembly from owners determined that the current directive headed by Gabriel Solares, be disaffiliated and suspended by five years to hold any position within Mexican soccer.

The franchise the Queretaro Club returns to the hands of Hot Group, who bought it at the beginning of the 2019and that he will have a term to be able to sell it, since in addition to owning XolosThey also own Dorados de Sinaloa of the Expansion League.