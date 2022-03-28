Corridor of the Charles de Gaulle – Tense fight for the corridor of the Charles

The commissioning of the new avenue Charles de Gaulle corridor has caused divisions among the leaders of the new buses and public car representatives of that route.

According to the carriers of what are popularly called “concho cars”, the incorporation of these buses would mean the “total elimination” of those people with more than 20 years working as drivers in that area.

The rivalry between those involved with these means of transport has even led to complaints by Pablo Acosta Morillo, a leader of the public car sector, against Braulio Guzmán, alias “Pachulín”, a representative of the new runners, for allegedly shooting his vehicle.

Assault complaint

Yesterday morning, journalists from this newspaper verified that the white Honda Fit car, recorded a shot in the driver’s window, and was parked in the Villa Mella detachmentwhere its owner filed the complaint, directly accusing “Pachulín” for what happened.

“I hold Braubio Guzmán, José Forte and their assassins directly responsible, and I make a call to the President, because I fear for my life,” Morillo told Listín Diario, in front of the detachment of the police division.

The differences began to emerge last Saturday when the drivers of the public cars of the North zone of Santo Domingo spoke out against the entrance The operation of the new bus corridor on Charles de Gaulle Avenue.

Protest

With banners in hand, dozens of workers from the flyer stood at the Villa Mella roundabout, where they shouted a “We want our job!”

Despite this protest, the new corridor will be inaugurated today, Monday, in an act headed by President Luis Abinader and the operators, in Sabana Perdida.

However, according to statements by drivers of public cars, there will be a new protest, with the same people and under the same objective: “preserve our jobs”.

“We are going to be here the day they come to work, and if they are going to send guards, let it be an army, because we are not going to let our daily bread be taken away like that,” said Adalberto Lino, furious. a driver of that route.

recognize benefits

Morillo stressed that the drivers present at the demonstration last Saturday have no problem with the runners joining, because he understands “it is progress” for the country, but they do not justify “they want to take us off the road.”

“We are willing to share the space, as we do with other carriers, but they want to get us out. Where do we get our daily food from?” asked Morillo, in conversation with journalists from this newspaper.

On his side, Erick Sosa, one of the three representatives of the drivers, explained that when the transportation of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (Omsa) was implemented, that public car route “continued to work without problems.”

94-unit line

The new corridor will have 94 buses that will cover the route from Charles de Gaulle avenue to Las Américas, through the Juan Carlos bridge, to Guarícano.

The commissioning of the new bus route was scheduled to open last Tuesday 22, but was postponed for the death of former first lady Rosa Gómez de Mejía.