“Corriente”: they beat Mariana González for this joke she made to Vicente Fernández Jr.

Mariana Gonzalez Padillawho is better known as “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” showed that she has a rather peculiar sense of humor because she made an extremely risque joke to Vicente Fernandez Jr. so the beautiful businesswoman earned qualifying adjectives such as “vulgar” and “ordinary”.

It was through his Instagram stories where Mariana Gonzalez He was sharing various videos in which he showed that he was enjoying the carnival of Tepatitlán, Jalisco from a terrace that had a view of the esplanade where the festivities took place.

“The Mexican Kim Kardashian” revealed that she was accompanied by Vicente Fernandez Jr. as well as friends and family with whom he lived among various delicacies and glasses of wine, however, once night fell, He tried to bring out his comic side and made a rather spicy joke that left her in a bad light.

“Their new letter, they are rehearsing it, the “Verna” and the “Cul*” said the businesswoman between laughs, pointing to Vicente Fernandez Jr. Who corrected it? he got the joke wrong since he had to say they were a “vernacular” duetHowever, the situation did not stop seeming funny to “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” and continued to laugh out loud.

Although the video of Mariana González was published through her stories, the clip soon reached different social networks where she was crushed by her bawdy joke hence Some netizens came to describe it as “vulgar” and others also called it “current”.

It is worth mentioning that some Internet users also They began to speculate that the model was also encouraged to tell this “red” joke because she was with a few “too many drinks”However, the businesswoman has ignored each and every one of these comments and has shown that she is willing to continue enjoying the festivities of her Tepatitlán.

