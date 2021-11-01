CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Genoa is missing a penalty

“Matters of perspectives, but the summary is that, in our opinion, Genoa lacks a penalty”. This was stated by Edmondo Pinna in his column “La moviola” on the edition of Corriere dello Sport on newsstands today. Kallon, served in the area by Caicedo, is run over in the penalty area by Haps and overwhelms him. Pinna commente: “The only explanation: Kallon smooths the ball and loses his balance, he is almost falling when he is overwhelmed by the opponent, the assistant number two (Cecconi) is decided towards the corner, low flag, clear signal for the penalty. Mariani does not consider it punishable: it was a penalty ». The journalist concludes with a question: “When the attacker jumps the goalkeeper, he loses his balance but is overwhelmed with the ball in play, is it not a penalty?”.



