Corriere steals the PlayStation 5 that he had to deliver and sells them for 22 thousand euros: “I spent everything on horse racing”

Kim Lee17 mins ago
A bellboy stole the PlayStation 5s and the related video games that it had to deliver e he resold everything, pocketing a booty of 22 thousand euros, who spent it all on horse racing bets. The story comes from Japan and is reported by Sankei News: the young man, an unemployed man, had received the assignment from a friend who works for a local delivery company. Between Black Friday and the approaching Christmas season, she had asked him help with deliveries: he, however, rather than delivering orders to legitimate buyers, has seen fit to resell the cargo to some game stores in Akihabara, a Tokyo district known for the not always legal buying and selling of technological products.

He had not yet managed to place all the pieces when he was discovered and arrested by the Japanese police: in the meantime he had raised 22 thousand euros out of a total value of 45 thousand. Also this year in fact, as already in 2020, the PlayStation 5 is the object of desire for many for Christmas and, once again, it is hard to find it on the market as production has been reduced due to the chip manufacturing crisis. “I ran away with the load because I was having money problems,” he explained, confessing to the theft. “I’ve wagered most of my money on horse racing“.

800-year-old mummy found: “Tied with ropes, a mysterious position”

Vegan refuses the vaccine “because it has been tested on animals” and dies at 55

