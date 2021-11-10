corruption and the need for virtuous public spending- Corriere.it

ROME – Now I’ll tell you a story, it concerns Biafra …. At the end of the control room, the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, takes the floor and silence falls. Some of those present, in particular the pentastellato Deputy Minister of Economy, Laura Castelli, are opposed to excessive controls on the extent of the building Superbonus, on which the government is preparing to pass a decree law to limit fraud and the distorted use of the facility.

Draghi’s three-minute lecture to the ministers The head of the government amazes everyone and ends the discussion with a small lesson of about three minutes: In the 1970s, a large allocation of resources was made for the Biafra, that a part of Nigeria, but a large part of those resources were swallowed up by corruption, ours and theirs, and therefore for the next 30 years talking about development aid became almost anathema. In short, public spending must be subjected, out of common sense, due to diligence, and even for the lessons of the past, to much stricter controls than in recent years. And here Draghi’s speech seemed linked not only to the building bonus but more generally to all spending measures, including the citizen’s income, this too subjected to a tightening by the executive, with the budget maneuver.



Measures and credibility The head of government concluded the meeting, and also his remarks, more or less like this: Confidence in general public spending measures is based on their credibility, episodes such as those ascertained of cunning if not of real crimes are not can no longer be tolerated, trust and credibility are the key to the survival of the measures. Nobody had anything more to object to.

