Corsair announced MP600 PRO LPX, the new ultra-fast SSD that improves performance – Nerd4.life

Hardware manufacturer Corsair today announced theMP600 PRO LPX (full name: CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 PCIe X4 NVMe M.2), a drive SSD M .2 optimized specifically for PS5with storage capacities ranging from 500GB to 4TB, which even promises to improve the functionality of the console thanks to its sequential read speed of 7,100 MB / sec and sequential write speed of 6,800 MB / sec.

The MP600 PRO LPX also boasts the use of 3D TLC NAND memory high density and dynamic SLC NAND cache, which provide exceptional endurance, which should go well beyond the lifespan of the console.



Cuts e prices of the MP600 PRO LPX SSD

500GB – € 114.99

1TB – € 189.99

2TB – € 379.99

4TB – € 879.99

Note that the declared and usable capacities differ: 4 TB = 3,640 TB usable, 2 TB = 1,820 TB usable, 1 TB = 0.91 TB usable and 500 GB = 465 GB usable.

Corsair Official Store Page

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

The MP600 PRO LPX is specifically built to ensure optimal performance with PlayStation 5 from the first use. A specially designed low-profile aluminum heat sink ensures that the MP600 PRO LPX does not overheat while gaming even under maximum loads and fits perfectly inside your PlayStation 5. Installation takes minutes, does not affect performance. console warranty and the drive is instantly detected by your PS5 when it starts up, allowing it to take advantage of up to 4TB of additional capacity. The MP600 PRO LPX allows you to load large game files directly from the SSD with blazing speeds, unsurpassed by any external storage alternative, thus allowing you to enjoy your PS5 and PS4 games to the fullest without interruption.



In addition to the low-profile heatsink, the MP600 PRO LPX boasts extreme storage performance, reaching up to 7,100MB / s in sequential read and 6,800MB / s in sequential write *, delivering phenomenal read, write and response times for your PS5. Featuring high-density 3D TLC NAND memory and dynamic SLC NAND cache, the MP600 PRO LPX also offers exceptionally durable storage capacity, guaranteed for the life of your console and beyond, and backed by a warranty complete five years.