Corsair Germans. Super Della Valle crumbles Treviso: 69-94

It’s a Germans to rub their eyes the one that shows up at PalaVerde without three players (out Petrucelli, Eboua and Parrillo) in the presence of a Treviso which in turn recovered all the unavailable players. Victory and engagement in the standings then for the men of coach Alessandro Magro who drew a perfect match. To blow up the bench and the biancoblù fans, he thought about it an immense Amedeo Della Valle author of 34 pointsi (high career in Serie A and record of points scored in this championship by a single player) and 6 assists. The perfect match of the Marchesino of Alba coincided with the great performance of Mike Cobbins and a united and compact team capable of responding with interest to the Treviso part of the third period which in fact had reopened the games.

A continuous crescendo in this championship that projects the Germani on the eve of double home commitment with Brindisi and Pesaro to savor the scent of Final Eight of the Italian Cup.

The match report:

Treviso 69

Brescia 94

NUTRIBULLET TREVISO: Russell 8, Dimsa 4, Sokolowski 8, Chillo 4, Sims 16, Bortolani 10, Imbrò 12, Jones 7, Casarin ne, Poser ne, Ronca ne. Coach Massimiliano Menetti

GERMANI BASKETBALL BRESCIA: Mitrou-Long 14, Della Valle 34, Moss 5, Gabriel 7, Burns 14, Cobbins 6, Laquintana 5, Moore 9, Mobio, Rodella, Djiya, Corona. Coach Alessandro Magro

REFEREES: Saverio Lanzarini of Bologna, Valerio Grigioni of Rome and Marco Catani of Pescara

NOTE: Partials: 15-31, 27-55, 61-72. Two-pointers 15/33 Treviso, 21/43 Brescia. Threesomes 10/26 Treviso, 13/27 Brescia. Free throws: 9/10 Treviso, 13/14 Brescia. Rebounds: 30 (6 offensive) Treviso, 39 (12 offensive) Brescia. Assist: 15 Treviso, 21 Brescia. Balls recovered: 5 Treviso, 13 Brescia. Lost balls: 18 Treviso, 10 Brescia. Fouls committed: 17 Treviso, 15 Brescia. Fouls suffered: 14 Treviso, 16 Brescia. Players who came out with 5 fouls: Moss at 32’38 ”. Technical foul on Moss at 32’38 “and on the Treviso bench at 38’15”.

The starting quintets:

Treviso: Russell, Dimsa, Sokolowski, Chillo, Sims. Coach Menetti

Brescia: Mitrou-Long, Della Valle, Moss, Gabriel, Burns. Skinny Coach

Fourth period:

It ends 69-94. Brescia takes the PalaVerde and focuses on the FinalEights

Mobio, Corona, Djiya and Rodella. Last seconds also for the boys

Treviso returns to score 69-94

40 ‘Mom throws the pasta. Laquintana from the line of charity 67-94

Thirty four. ADV from the bezel 67-93

Here comes the high career in Serie A. Say 33! Amedeo Della Valle 67-92

37 ‘Della Valle snatches, Cobbins flies to crush. Show time at PalaVerde 67-89

NOT IN MY HOME! Mike Cobbins. Another block

36 ‘Another game for the grandchildren to see for Mike Cobbins who gives Burns the 67-87 ball

Is back. Ladies and gentlemen, the MARCHESINO 67-85

Cobbins takes the elevator and tows

Time out Treviso

35 ‘Cobbins flexes 67-82 muscles

The free also arrive for Laquintana. Two out of two for the pit bull of Monopoli 67-80

34 ‘Burns loses the ball, Sokolowski does not take advantage of it. Possession Brescia

Free for Mitrou-Long: precise 67-78

Jones chats 67-76

33 ‘Burns with a crazy basket 65-76

Bortolani is very hot 65-74

Imbrò capitalizes from the 62-74 line

Technical foul for Moss, fifth foul

Moore flies to stop

32 & # 39; Brns on the second attempt in tap in marks 61-74

31 ‘It starts with a foul in the Treviso attack

Third period

We go to the last rest at 61-72

Naivety of Lquintana who gives two free to Bortolani who puts only the first 61-72

Steps of Mitrou-Long. Lost ball Germani

Black out Germani, Magro calls time out

30 ‘Amcora Bortolani for -12 (60-72)

Bortolani with the first acute 57-72

29 ‘Imbrò shakes Treviso 54-72

28 ‘Sims with the clock stopped 51-72

All on their feet for the Marchesino. Another torpedo! 49-72

Sokolowski from below 49-69

A trip to the bezel also for Lee Moore. Perfect 47-69

27 ‘Chillo with the tap in 47-67

Free for Della Valle: two out of two 45-67

26 & # 39; Sims again with the triple 45-65

Gabriel turns and shoots 42-65

Sims from afar 42-62

25 ‘Mitrou-Long stops the bleeding 39-63

Russell from the average 39-60

Sims makes no mistake 37-60 (8-0 Treviso)

24 ‘Here comes the free for Sims. Magro immediately calls time out

Fourth foul for David Moss

Brescia protests for a (evident) not validated basket

Another foul in attack for Germani with Burns

Sims takes advantage of it 35-60

23 ‘Moss with the foul in attack, ball lost

Sims shortens 33-60

22 ‘Russell in a 31-60

Moss with the placed 27-60

Russel replies 29-58

21 ‘YES back on the parquet, Della Valle strikes everyone 27-58

Second period:

The triple in the final of Sokolowski goes out on the iron. All at rest on 27-55

20 ‘Treviso in total confusion

19 & # 39; Mike Cobbins again, another assist. Mitrou-Long thanks 27-55

18 ‘Cobbins is everywhere, recovery and asssit for ADV. Triple! 27-53

Hail on the PalaVerde. Naz! 27-50

Dimsa in penetration 27-48

17 ‘The Marchesino, without moving the retina 25-48

Sokolowski from afar after returning from time out 25-45

Brescia loses the ball, Magro immediately calls time out

15 ‘Sims from below 22-45

Treviso from afar 20-45

14 ‘Naz MITRA Long! 17-45

Jones puts a patch on 17-42

13 ‘Mike Cobbins flies on Mitrou-Long’s 15-42 assist

Uncontainable, Moore shoots in transition 15-40

12 ‘With the “bicycle”. Nat 15-37

Again “BUM BUM” Christian Burns 15-35

11 ‘Burns as a gladiator 15-33

First period:

Brescia does not stop, ball recovered and Moore’s flight for 15-31

Della Valle’s experience with three free players. Glacial 15-29

10 ‘Laquintana on the run 15-26

9 ‘Imbrò scores 15-24

Della Valle takes off to correct Gabriel’s error 13-24

8 ‘Jones with the dunk 13-22

Moore closes the Treviso partial 11-22

7 ‘Ancora Imbrò, from a distance 11-20

Imbrò on the break with a three-point game 8-20

6 ‘Della Valle unleashed. Another triple 5-20

Time out Treviso

She is a beautiful Germani. The “Gabbiano” torpedo 5-17

5 ‘In phoptocopy. Burns on the assist of ADV 5-14

There is also an assist from Della Valle. Burns dunks 5-12

4 ‘Chillo takes a 5-10 patch

Triple! With the signature of Marchesino 3-10

3 ‘Della Valle in transition 3-7

Kenny Gabriel’s block also arrives

2 ‘Moss imitates him, triple! 3-5

Sokolowski replies from a distance 3-2

1 ‘Immediately Kenny Gabriel from the average 0-2

