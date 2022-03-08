Corsair has launched a tool to build the PC of your dreams – Nerd4.life

The hardware manufacturer Corsair launched a tool online for configure your PC of dreams. Basically this is a selection tool that allows you to choose from thousands of different components, and then order them from the Corsair store.

The initial selection allows you to choose component by component, or to select a template starting or to load a configuration (option not yet implemented). Of course it is not necessary to finalize the purchase, but if you want you can have the summary of the selected parts sent by email so as to have an idea of ​​the costs and come back to it later. Note that the tool only selects components that are compatible with each other, so there is no risk of making mistakes.

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

CORSAIR (NASDAQ: CRSR), a leader in the industry of the most advanced components for PC gamers, creators and assemblers, today unveiled an innovative and efficient tool to help gamers and enthusiasts design the PC they have always wanted or update the configuration on fit your needs: CORSAIR PC Builder. Combining an extensive database of compatible components with expert hardware skills and our building recommendations, CORSAIR PC Builder is an invaluable resource for designing and configuring your next gaming PC.

CORSAIR PC Builder matches your components to the gaming needs you need, based on a database that includes the full specifications of thousands of PC components currently on sale. Users only need to specify their processor, whether Intel or AMD, select the graphics card and motherboard and the CORSAIR PC Builder tool will provide a complete list of CORSAIR award-winning components, whose compatibility is fully guaranteed for the required system. The Assembly Tool also ensures that all parts can be seamlessly installed in the selected case, whether it is manufactured by CORSAIR or another brand. The final result? A set of components carefully selected according to your real needs to assemble the gaming PC you have been dreaming of for a long time.

CORSAIR PC Builder is more than just a part compatibility checker. In fact, spending too much on a single oversized component could be wasteful, while spending too little on another crucial configuration element could cause overall system performance bottlenecks. To optimize the components of your configuration, CORSAIR PC Builder suggests balanced combinations that, for example, do not make you spend a fortune on memory components that your CPU cannot exploit or choose a power supply that does not support your system during intense gaming sessions. In addition, this tool gives you valuable information on the PC assembly process and interesting advice on the components of your choice provided directly by CORSAIR DIY experts. Users can therefore easily compare similar products, consult their availability and prices directly on the site.