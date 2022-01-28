CorSera: “Commisso, Fiorentina did not weaken with the Della Valle family”

“Fiorentina is richer, but also poorer”. So we read in a comment from the Corriere della Sera. The newspaper points out how the sale of Vlahovic settles the accounts, but downsizes the team. Rocco Commisso welcomed in Florence by a huge crowd and high expectations, the first two years he struggled not to retreat. If Fiorentina got so high, as well as for the evident merits of the coach, Vincenzo Italiano, they owe it to the goals of the Serbian bomber.

Giving in church And Vlahovic, Commisso paid off his 2019 investment when he bought Fiorentina from the Della Valle brothers for 130 million of Euro. A financially flawless operation because Vlahovic did not want to renew, in the summer of 2023 he would have gone to zero. But football is also heart and passion. How when – remember in the article – Diego Della Valle blocked the sale of Toni to Inter for 30 million, or that of Mutu to Rome. Fiorentina needed their goals, a lot on Vlahovic’s, to go to Europe. Florence is not content with just getting by. Fiorentina of Della Valle reached the round of 16 of the Champions League and played two semifinals of the Europa League. Now it’s up to Commisso, Fiorentina can also be relaunched with money. In the meantime, however – he glosses – it has weakened it.