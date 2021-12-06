CorSera – Inter, a walk on Rome. And with no final shower

The newspaper talks about the Nerazzurri’s victory against the Giallorossi team as an all too easy match

Corriere della Sera talks about Inter’s victory against Roma. Against the Giallorossi, Napoli drew, AC Milan won with difficulty, while the Nerazzurri team “he walked and at the end of the game his players didn’t even have to shower “. Perhaps not even Inzaghi thought that everything would be so simple: “ball possession (66% but even more in the first half, the only real one), offensive and defensive phase, personality and waste of energy. The best, one per department, were Batons, Calhanoglu and Dzeko“.

The newspaper underlines that “Inter are currently the team in the best form in the league and can also afford some absences (De Vrij and Darmian) plus the precautionary bench of Lautaro. Which certainly cannot be said of Rome. Mourinho risked another Conference League debacle against Bodo Glimt. The result was less humiliating, not the performance“.

Many unavailable for the Portuguese and it is an alibi. But the criticism is on the preparation of the match: “Mou tried to put the bus 30 meters from the goal, jamming the team of defenders, but he never read Inzaghi’s decisive move”, we read in the same article.

