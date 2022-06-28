Corset: Danna Paola’s trick to define her waist

Danna Paola She is one of the most beloved and recognized singers in the current Mexican music industry. With a long career in television, film and music, she has won the hearts of thousands of fans who have followed in her footsteps since she was a child, as well as her 27-year-old fashion and beauty tips.

He has a great talent that he has shown many times both on stage, on social media, and as a judge on music TV shows. In the same way, she has an undeniable beauty that has made her worthy of magazine covers and being the image of different brands.

That is why her followers, accepting that she is in one of her best moments physically, follow all the advice they can discover from her beauty routine.

One of its most hidden secrets to mark the waist is the use of the corset, this ancient garment that helped many women hundreds of years ago to make their body smaller. Danna Paola has recovered the trick and has recently added it to her looks.

A debate has been opened because the corset was no longer used due to the complications it caused to women’s health, which is why his worried fans write to him to stop using it; however, from time to time she adds it to take advantage of its benefits, show off infarct curves and without damaging herself.

She has published some photos wearing it on Instagram, leaving the tip to her more than 34 million followers, looking spectacular and causing admiration for her colorful and totally trendy way of dressing.

She loves to play with fashion and has consistently shown it. He experiments a lot with his hair, with accessories and colors of his looks. Lately we have seen her very constant with the Y2K stylethe way it is known for the fashion of the 2000s with high-gloss plastic materials, vibrant colors and shapes that became popular at the beginning of the millennium.

