Corset: Gigi Hadid swears by this star trend of the 2000s

Last night, Gigi Hadid celebrated the launch of its knitwear line, Guest in Residence, At New York. To do so, she invited her closest friends, including Emily Ratajkowski, Daphne Groeneveld, madison headrickbut also his sister bella time for a star-studded dinner.

Gigi Hadid, a 100% 2000s look

Between the barbiecore and the corset trend in the city, the heart of Gigi Hadid balance… This is why the 27-year-old model decided to combine the two in superposition, during her dinner at Le Chalet. She set the tone with an immaculate corset, affixed to a bright pink shirt worn nonchalantly and bare shoulder. She paired it all with loose white pants, a handbag and a pair of pointy toe pumps, also pink. Side beauty look, the star of the catwalks opted for a bun that highlighted her angelic face.

Gotham/GC Pictures

Whether Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Megan Fox, Dua Lipaand now Gigi Hadid prove they’ve embraced the pink trend to perfection, the corset made a tentative comeback this summer, thanks to the likes of Rihanna and Julia Fox. Considered between the 16th and 20th centuries as underwear that hindered women’s bodies (from which they freed themselves in the early 1900s thanks to designers Paul Poiret, Madeleine Vionnet and Coco Chanel), the corset is today a symbol ofempowerment which allows you to assert your femininity. Gigi Hadid had already worn it at his birthday party on April 23 in New York. The corset, a new fashion obsession for the top? It would seem fine.

Also read on Vogue.fr:

In 7 looks, Hailey Bieber confirms her status as a fashion icon on the streets of New York

This blazer is every fashion editor’s obsession

The history of the blazer: everything you need to know about this jacket