Corsica Sardinia Ferries offers 500 jobs

Several profiles sought by the shipping company

CAGLIARI. Corsica Sardinia Ferries offers 500 jobs. The shipping company makes it known through a press release in which it emphasizes that it is “looking for deck, car, bedroom and kitchen crew, for all qualifications. To embark you must be in possession of the navigation and course booklet. STCW. Without these requirements, the application will still be evaluated and, in case of acceptance, we will help the candidates to carry out the necessary procedures in a simple and fast way. Up to 500 resources are sought to be used on board the ships of the fleet “

SEARCHED FIGURES. The job opportunities on the Group’s ships are aimed, in particular, at the following profiles: – Engine and deck officers and non-commissioned officers; – Waiters and cabin attendants; – Room / Bar / Cashier / Kitchen Staff Operators; – Receptionist / Hostess

REQUIREMENTS Candidates must be in possession of the navigation booklet and the STCW courses. The knowledge of the French language is also required for the Room / Bar Employees and, preferably, a diploma in hospitality. For the position of Receptionist / Hostess we are looking for staff with an excellent knowledge of French.

WORKING CONDITIONS. Generally, Corsica Sardinia Ferries hiring takes place through fixed-term employment contracts, mostly lasting from 70 to 90 days, or for a month, possibly extendable.

THE COMPANY. Corsica Sardinia Ferries is a shipping company, founded in 1968, which manages a fleet of 13 ships and deals directly with all services to users: from boarding, to reception, to on-board catering. The company serves Corsica and Sardinia all year round, from spring to autumn the Balearics and the Island of Elba in summer.

APPLICATIONS Interested parties can apply by sending their CV through the website www.corsica-ferries.it, under the heading ‘Work with us’ www.corsica-ferries.it/lavoro………

