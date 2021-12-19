Corsport and the Manolas affair: “Naples regardless of its dignity”

Operation defined as tragicomic. “In the project you can see an opaque horizon, devoid of even the respect you need to have towards yourself”

The Corriere dello Sport, signed by Antonio Giordano, publishes a very shareable comment on the Manolas affair, on the escape that the Napolista defined by “The football coach”.

Corsport writes that it was known to everyone, since August, that the Greek wanted to leave.

But that he should run away three days from one of the most complex and relevant challenges of this phase of the championship, and that he could even – in the face of any protocol and the most elementary rules of etiquette – sign and introduce himself to his new company, is a disheartening slap in the face of the rules and common sense that Napoli has decided to support, regardless of their own destiny but of their own dignity.

An operation that Corsport rightly defines as “tragicomic” and “which in its timing confuses”.

Manolas – writes Corsport – should have stayed in Naples until the last game, on 22 December. To give

a sense to the word “project” (with a lowercase now, never) and kept it alive, without the cracks that are glimpsed now and in which you can see an opaque horizon, devoid even of the respect that one must have towards oneself same.