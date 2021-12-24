CorSport: Mertens is a coincidence, he did not like the replacement with Petagna and asked Spalletti about it

The Belgian made it clear to the coach already in the Napoli-Spezia interval. At the Christmas toast he remained on the sidelines, refusing Adl’s invitation to uncork the bottle

According to Corriere dello Sport, Dries Mertens did not like the replacement by Luciano Spalletti in the Napoli-Spezia interval. The Belgian forward told the coach on Wednesday evening and remained on the sidelines at the toast with the president.

“The president tries to cheer everyone up and invites Mertens, captain of the day and symbol of the group, to open the bottle but he is a niche. Stay seated. He is pissed about the replacement with Petagna decided by Spalletti at the end of the first half, enough to discuss it civilly with the coach during the interval, and to bring it up, Ghoulam and his companions are needed ”.

“Mertens, too, actually made himself heard in the half-time of Wednesday’s match: he discovered he was being replaced and asked Spalletti why and how live: without drama, for heaven’s sake, but it is obvious that after the exclusion with Milan and the ironic joke signed by Dries himself after Milan – “It’s a very good coach even if at times he makes strange choices “- it is not absurd to speak of a situation that is at least thorny. If not a small case“.