CorSport – Zaniolo, quarrel with Mourinho: is there still room for him in Rome?

Nicolò Zaniolo he is not having an easy time at the Rome. During last Monday’s training in Trigoria – writes today the Corriere dello Sport – had a lively argument with Mourinho. Things on the pitch – we read – everything has already been overcome, so much so that in the following days Zaniolo pushed hard without the coach being able to complain. But the problem now is tactical: if Mourinho will insist with the three-man defense, and with the double center-forward, where could Zaniolo play? But even going back to 4-2-3-1, or 4-1-4-1, does the right winger position suit your characteristics?

The missed passage. Zaniolo hoped for a more rewarding start to the season: he scored only one goal in August, in the preliminary round of the Conference against Trabzonspor, and in the league he alternated between encouraging and less brilliant phases. From Trigoria – continues Corriere dello Sport – one more element filters: that ball not passed to Abraham a stone’s throw from the goal in Rome-Bodo, at the Olimpico, particularly annoyed Mourinho, who in that choice felt a desire to overdo it which does not fit in well with the needs of the team. It would be an insignificant episode, in the big picture. However, it feeds a period of reflections that are also of great interest to the club, which in the summer has worked hard to keep all the best players.

The position. It is early, very early to say that the feeling, born with a message of encouragement that Mourinho sent to Zaniolo even in May, has cracked. The strongest doubt that is emerging is that Nicolò has not performed according to expectations and potential so far, also because he is not suitable to manage the enormous work as a runner on the wing.