CorSport: Zielinski proves that withdrawal, stress and psychological preparation are just old habits

By now “we leave in the morning, go to the stadium, empty the bag of our genius and fall asleep between two pillows”

Napoli 09/30/2021 – Europa League / Napoli-Spartak Moscow / photo Insidefoto / Image Sport in the photo: Piotr Zielinski

Napoli won against Bologna “almost sipping an herbal tea”. Spalletti’s team, Corriere dello Sport points out, left Juventus 5 points behind, snatched 2 points from Inter and Atalanta and 3 from Milan.

One of the protagonists of the evening was certainly Piotr Zielinski, protagonist of a sui generis day, forced to reach the team late in Bologna to wait for the end of the quarantine.

“Disembarked from a Frecciarossa at lunchtime, arrived at the table to hug his teammates, catapulted into the field six hours later, destined to declaim a poetic football and to explain that the ancient habits, withdrawal, psychological preparation, stress and what has been literature: we leave in the morning, go to the stadium, empty the bag of our genius and fall asleep between two pillows that taste like Champions and maybe even more “.